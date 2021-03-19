Are we looking at the next big move in 111 Inc. (YI)?

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) is 135.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $45.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $103.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.21% off the consensus price target high of $103.47 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.21% higher than the price target low of $103.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.34, the stock is -10.38% and 11.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -9.52% at the moment leaves the stock 89.75% off its SMA200. YI registered 176.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.53.

The stock witnessed a -29.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.83%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.78% over the week and 14.73% over the month.

111 Inc. (YI) has around 1932 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $1.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.23% and -64.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.20%).

111 Inc. (YI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 111 Inc. (YI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

111 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.00% this year.

111 Inc. (YI) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in 111 Inc. (YI), with institutional investors hold 7.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.43M, and float is at 46.11M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 7.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artal Group S.A. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $6.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.16% of the YI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Totem Point Management, LLC with 0.56 million shares valued at $3.91 million to account for 1.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd which holds 0.5 million shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $3.49 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $2.02 million.