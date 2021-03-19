Are we looking at the next big move in Moxian Inc. (MOXC)?

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) is 142.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOXC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.11% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 85.11% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.35, the stock is 42.08% and 60.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.96 million and changing 40.17% at the moment leaves the stock 120.92% off its SMA200. MOXC registered 219.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3190 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6700.

The stock witnessed a 13.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.72%, and is 42.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.63% over the week and 20.60% over the month.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $56.21M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 544.23% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.80% this year.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Moxian Inc. (MOXC), with 8.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.25% while institutional investors hold 1.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 7.41M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 41057.0 shares valued at $56658.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the MOXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 19533.0 shares valued at $26955.0 to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 18450.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $25461.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 14516.0 with a market value of $20032.0.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moxian Inc. (MOXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.