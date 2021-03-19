Azul S.A. (AZUL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

112 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), with institutional investors hold 33.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.23M, and float is at 90.27M with Short Float at 9.88%. Institutions hold 33.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 12.67 million shares valued at $289.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.86 million shares valued at $65.15 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hood River Capital Management LLC which holds 2.29 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $52.23 million, while Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $51.63 million.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -3.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $25.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $134.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.42% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 64.28% higher than the price target low of $61.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.97, the stock is 0.82% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 30.94% off its SMA200. AZUL registered 265.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.92.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.02%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 9557 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.33. Distance from 52-week low is 314.53% and -14.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $311.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.80% in year-over-year returns.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is 170.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.33% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.49.