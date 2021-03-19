BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) stock Plunged by -7.02% yesterday

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) is 1.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is -4.32% and -3.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -7.02% at the moment leaves the stock 28.61% off its SMA200. BTRS registered 64.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.99.

The stock witnessed a -14.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $105.39M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.51% and -16.90% from its 52-week high.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

