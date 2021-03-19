Bumble Inc. (BMBL) down -5.86% since start of the year

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -5.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.53 and a high of $84.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.48% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.28% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -27.29% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.19, the stock is -1.85% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -8.92% at the moment leaves the stock -3.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.79.

The stock witnessed a -14.39% In the last 1 month and is -5.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $7.69B and $511.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.05% and -21.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (367.60%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $164.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 407.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.50% year-over-year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.18M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 10.34%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas-Graham Pamela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas-Graham Pamela bought 6,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $76.23 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6535.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Herd Whitney Wolfe (CEO & Director) bought a total of 488,371 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $43.00 per share for $21.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man (10% Owner) disposed off 24,798,848 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $1.02 billion. The insider now directly holds 2,951,847 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).