Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) is 57.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CANF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 31.06% and 32.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.99 million and changing 8.08% at the moment leaves the stock 41.39% off its SMA200. CANF registered 116.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2035 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9307.

The stock witnessed a 12.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.89%, and is 39.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 12.19% over the month.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $43.31M and $0.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.35% and -35.99% from its 52-week high.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -82.60% in year-over-year returns.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), with 183.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 6.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.41M, and float is at 14.82M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 6.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.70% of the CANF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 74052.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 17676.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $31463.0, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 17300.0 with a market value of $30794.0.