Check out this: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is 25.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $8.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.27% off the consensus price target high of $12.57 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -21.63% lower than the price target low of $6.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is 7.40% and 13.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 27.79% off its SMA200. SMFG registered 65.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.22.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.12%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 87821 employees, a market worth around $53.12B and $17.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.83% and 1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), with institutional investors hold 2.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.85B, and float is at 6.84B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 2.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 12.43 million shares valued at $76.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the SMFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen Investment Management, LLC with 10.47 million shares valued at $64.57 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 10.02 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $61.81 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 9.54 million with a market value of $58.88 million.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 73.47% up over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is 158.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.55% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.