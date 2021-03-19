Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,212 institutions hold shares in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), with 475.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 86.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.70M, and float is at 24.78M with Short Float at 19.47%. Institutions hold 86.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.63 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the CHD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.59 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.89 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $891.73 million.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.36 and a high of $98.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $82.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.66% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.83% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.26, the stock is 1.95% and -0.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. CHD registered 18.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.21.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $19.82B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.38 and Fwd P/E is 25.09. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.58% and -16.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bomhard Britta, the company’s E.V.P. Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Bomhard Britta sold 9,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $83.55 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5283.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Bomhard Britta (E.V.P. Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 15,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $83.55 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5283.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Craigie James (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $78.62 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 12,840 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 284.51% up over the past 12 months. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is 12.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.