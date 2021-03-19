CMRX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Now

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is 97.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $11.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.56, the stock is -4.51% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 100.01% off its SMA200. CMRX registered 652.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 306.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.53.

The stock witnessed a -15.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.44%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $831.34M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 703.36% and -17.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.60%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $900k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 523.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), with 15.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.33% while institutional investors hold 64.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.68M, and float is at 74.24M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 53.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.96 million shares valued at $19.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the CMRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.85 million shares valued at $18.62 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.94 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $14.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $11.65 million.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer Robert J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meyer Robert J. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $9.80 per share for a total of $14700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Jakeman David (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $8.61 per share for $27650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96906.0 shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, Jakeman David (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 4,270 shares at an average price of $2.48 for $10590.0. The insider now directly holds 85,117 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 55.50% up over the past 12 months. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is 58.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.21% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.