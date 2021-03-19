CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is 19.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $17.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -33.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.07, the stock is 6.45% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 41.40% off its SMA200. COMM registered 178.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.22.

The stock witnessed a 16.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.28%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $8.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.18% and -5.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.28% while institutional investors hold 98.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.50M, and float is at 194.15M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 96.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 26.9 million shares valued at $360.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.40% of the COMM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.44 million shares valued at $260.47 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 16.45 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $220.47 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.30% of the shares totaling 14.66 million with a market value of $196.4 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DRENDEL FRANK M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DRENDEL FRANK M sold 235,589 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $3.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.32 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that DRENDEL FRANK M (Director) sold a total of 404,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $13.04 per share for $5.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the COMM stock.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 92.56% up over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is 64.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.5% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.