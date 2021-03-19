Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is -11.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.89% off the consensus price target high of $1.51 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.79% lower than the price target low of $1.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 13.08% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.23 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 7.86% off its SMA200. ELP registered 36.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.6921 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.2774.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is 14.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has around 7006 employees, a market worth around $332.93M and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.58 and Fwd P/E is 1.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.06% and -12.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), with institutional investors hold 22.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.65M, and float is at 122.97M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 22.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.19 million shares valued at $16.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the ELP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 2.59 million shares valued at $3.71 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.77 million shares representing 1.38% and valued at over $2.53 million, while Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $2.13 million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 90.95% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 67.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.72.