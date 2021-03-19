Coupang Inc. (CPNG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CPNG Stock Is Going Next

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) is -10.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.19 and a high of $69.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPNG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $43.89, the stock is -8.02% and -8.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.34 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.72.

The stock witnessed a N/-10.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $76.49B and $11.97B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.62% and -36.39% from its 52-week high.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Analyst Forecasts

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Top Institutional Holders

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by You Harry L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that You Harry L. bought 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Coupang Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Jett Lydia (Director) bought a total of 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $35.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28571.0 shares of the CPNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kim Bom Suk (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 1,200,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $42.0 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Coupang Inc. (CPNG).