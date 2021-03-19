Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) is 93.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 8.21% and 11.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 13.86% at the moment leaves the stock 38.07% off its SMA200. DTSS registered 139.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0388.

The stock witnessed a -14.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.38%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $88.78M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.93% and -38.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.00%).

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Datasea Inc. (DTSS), with 15.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.62% while institutional investors hold 1.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.23M, and float is at 6.47M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 0.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 42900.0 shares valued at $85800.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the DTSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 10484.0 shares valued at $20968.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.