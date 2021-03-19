DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DHT Stock Is Going Next

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is 20.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $8.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.86% off the consensus price target high of $8.60 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -18.68% lower than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is 6.72% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 14.63% off its SMA200. DHT registered 17.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.99%, and is 1.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $691.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.16% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $67.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.90% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 28.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.78% while institutional investors hold 68.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.80M, and float is at 142.13M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 56.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.62 million shares valued at $113.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.66% of the DHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 11.43 million shares valued at $59.76 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.16 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $32.21 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $31.5 million.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 98.38% up over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 21.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -72.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.14.