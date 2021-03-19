Discover Financial Services (DFS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.69% Change This Year

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 5.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.25 and a high of $104.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $99.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.4% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.27% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.68, the stock is -1.59% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 36.00% off its SMA200. DFS registered 254.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.86.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.09%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 17600 employees, a market worth around $29.34B and $11.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.53% and -8.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.55 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Discover Financial Services (DFS), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 89.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.00M, and float is at 304.90M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 88.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.47 million shares valued at $3.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the DFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 20.77 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.52 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $1.77 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 12.8 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kolsky Shifra, the company’s SVP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Kolsky Shifra sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $93.77 per share for a total of $84393.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4410.0 shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Hughes Brian (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $93.91 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56620.0 shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Capozzi Daniel Peter (EVP, Pres – Cr Ops & Dec Mgmt) disposed off 5,947 shares at an average price of $93.23 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 27,322 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading 189.64% up over the past 12 months. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is 30.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.44% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.