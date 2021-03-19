Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Is Down -2.58% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is -2.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.20 and a high of $115.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $107.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $121.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.04% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -10.79% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.25, the stock is 0.51% and -1.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.26% off its SMA200. DLTR registered 60.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.08.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.35%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 56900 employees, a market worth around $24.75B and $25.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.60 and Fwd P/E is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.83% and -8.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.35 with sales reaching $6.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

980 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.80M, and float is at 232.06M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 91.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.38 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.17 million shares valued at $2.07 billion to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.83 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 9.43 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARRON ARNOLD S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARRON ARNOLD S sold 3,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $101.47 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25614.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Lewis Lemuel E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 24,614 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 20.21% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 249.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.88% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.