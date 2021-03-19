EVOL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Now

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is 95.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 25.78% and 45.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.17 million and changing 19.94% at the moment leaves the stock 133.19% off its SMA200. EVOL registered 442.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 277.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8849.

The stock witnessed a 23.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.60%, and is 17.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.68% over the week and 14.07% over the month.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $44.89M and $26.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 586.27% and 5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolving Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), with 3.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.65% while institutional investors hold 31.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.20M, and float is at 8.70M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 22.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.0 million shares valued at $1.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the EVOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.67 million to account for 2.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 40976.0 with a market value of $80722.0.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading 8.29% up over the past 12 months. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is 49.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.87% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8710.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.