FedEx Corporation (FDX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 1.50% Change This Year

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.80 and a high of $305.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $265.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $336.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.73% off the consensus price target high of $386.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -5.4% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $263.51, the stock is 1.77% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.66% off its SMA200. FDX registered 164.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $255.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $262.01.

The stock witnessed a 1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.78%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 183000 employees, a market worth around $69.41B and $74.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.65 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.43% and -13.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.62 with sales reaching $19.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,793 institutions hold shares in FedEx Corporation (FDX), with 20.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 80.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 264.00M, and float is at 244.82M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 74.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.58 million shares valued at $5.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.39% of the FDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.11 million shares valued at $4.7 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 13.72 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $3.56 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 13.72 million with a market value of $3.56 billion.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jabal Kim, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jabal Kim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $256.89 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 750.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that CARTER ROBERT B (EVP / Chief Info Officer) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $261.20 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2327.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Ramo Joshua Cooper (Director) disposed off 13,461 shares at an average price of $262.70 for $3.54 million. The insider now directly holds 4,922 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 61.39% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 70.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.32% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.