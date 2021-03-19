Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

704 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), with 13.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 85.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.00M, and float is at 277.14M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 81.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.02 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.94% of the FNF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.76 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 17.04 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $666.17 million, while Windacre Partnership LLC holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 12.88 million with a market value of $503.4 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is 5.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $42.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $42.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.42% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.08, the stock is 2.69% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 17.07% off its SMA200. FNF registered 92.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.12%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 27058 employees, a market worth around $11.74B and $10.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.23 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.21% and -3.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $2.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 72.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nolan Michael Joseph, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Nolan Michael Joseph sold 76,014 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $40.89 per share for a total of $3.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that QUIRK RAYMOND R (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 89,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $39.54 per share for $3.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, QUIRK RAYMOND R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 27,118 shares at an average price of $38.78 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 471,711 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading 73.58% up over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is 145.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.91% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.