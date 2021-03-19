Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) up 65.17% since start of the year

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is 65.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 3.70% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 30.37% off its SMA200. BHAT registered 110.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4221 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0665.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.97%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.34% over the week and 12.39% over the month.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $61.61M and $21.24M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.27. Distance from 52-week low is 133.04% and -38.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), with 22.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.75% while institutional investors hold 7.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.14M, and float is at 23.33M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 2.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.54 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the BHAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 32026.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $28503.0, while Parcion Private Wealth LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 20000.0 with a market value of $17800.0.