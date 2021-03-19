Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Volatility At 4.90%, Should You Add A Position?

205 institutions hold shares in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), with 8.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.30% while institutional investors hold 62.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.69M, and float is at 129.53M with Short Float at 9.47%. Institutions hold 58.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.92 million shares valued at $66.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the GCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.3 million shares valued at $24.54 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC which holds 6.7 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $22.51 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 5.85 million with a market value of $19.65 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is 72.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $6.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -44.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -44.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is 5.18% and 19.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 125.37% off its SMA200. GCI registered 363.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 257.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.15%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $815.00M and $3.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.44. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 819.05% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $835.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tarica Laurence, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tarica Laurence bought 74,559 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Tarica Laurence (Director) bought a total of 441 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $1.62 per share for $714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Tarica Laurence (Director) acquired 120,000 shares at an average price of $0.98 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 379,203 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).