Here are the top Institutional holders of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares

128 institutions hold shares in Accolade Inc. (ACCD), with 15.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.32% while institutional investors hold 54.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.14M, and float is at 45.32M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 39.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. with over 3.78 million shares valued at $164.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.83% of the ACCD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 2.37 million shares valued at $103.02 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 1.8 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $78.13 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $69.88 million.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 4.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.68 and a high of $65.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $47.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.2% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.98% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.37, the stock is -0.56% and -8.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 7.35% off its SMA200. ACCD registered a gain of 35.84% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.43.

The stock witnessed a -12.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.91%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 1238 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $155.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.19% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $52.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.80% year-over-year.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEFF THOMAS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NEFF THOMAS J sold 161,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $55.67 per share for a total of $8.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14082.0 shares.