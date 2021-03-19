Here are the top Institutional holders of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) shares

38 institutions hold shares in Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), with 27.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.97% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.89M, and float is at 98.98M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 77.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 19.02 million shares valued at $820.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the ARRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.49 million shares valued at $754.47 million to account for 13.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.44 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $277.97 million, while Zimmer Partners, LP holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 6.0 million with a market value of $258.84 million.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is -31.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $54.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.08% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.18% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.64, the stock is -19.00% and -29.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -28.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.18.

The stock witnessed a -29.36% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.29%, and is -15.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 389 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $872.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.79 and Fwd P/E is 28.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.03% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $240.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATI Investment Parent, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ATI Investment Parent, LLC sold 36,656,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $33.95 per share for a total of $1.24 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35.71 million shares.