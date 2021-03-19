Here are the top Institutional holders of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) shares

109 institutions hold shares in Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), with 37.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.75% while institutional investors hold 64.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.36M, and float is at 40.68M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 27.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 8.05 million shares valued at $719.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the BLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 1.46 million shares valued at $130.94 million to account for 2.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.35 million shares representing 2.10% and valued at over $120.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $89.95 million.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) is -44.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.28 and a high of $113.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLI stock was last observed hovering at around $54.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.98% off its average median price target of $98.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.49% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.64% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.89, the stock is -15.96% and -30.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -9.08% at the moment leaves the stock -32.58% off its SMA200. BLI registered a gain of -19.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.77.

The stock witnessed a -33.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.30%, and is -10.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $56.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.52% and -56.06% from its 52-week high.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $16.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.20% year-over-year.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breinlinger Keith, the company’s Chief Technical Officer. SEC filings show that Breinlinger Keith sold 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $54.43 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34536.0 shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MERKADEAU STUART L (General Counsel) sold a total of 7,627 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $54.49 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Rosinack Matthew W. (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $54.17 for $27085.0. The insider now directly holds 17,586 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI).