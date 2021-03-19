Here are the top Institutional holders of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares

178 institutions hold shares in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), with 33.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.60% while institutional investors hold 96.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 241.06M, and float is at 41.09M with Short Float at 23.53%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.45 million shares valued at $139.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the GDRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Silver Lake Group, LLC with 3.03 million shares valued at $122.24 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.7 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $109.11 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $93.24 million.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) is -8.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.51 and a high of $64.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDRX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.31% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.37% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.88, the stock is -16.14% and -20.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -20.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.52.

The stock witnessed a -32.95% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is -15.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $16.11B and $510.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.79. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.06% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.80%).

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $160.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.70% year-over-year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times.