Here are the top Institutional holders of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) shares

396 institutions hold shares in NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), with 5.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.79% while institutional investors hold 97.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.50M, and float is at 110.38M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 93.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.25 million shares valued at $928.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the NEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.17 million shares valued at $601.26 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 5.39 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $290.28 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $254.53 million.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.82 and a high of $61.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEO stock was last observed hovering at around $51.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.98% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 18.58% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.85, the stock is -2.19% and -7.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. NEO registered 96.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.64.

The stock witnessed a -14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.69%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $444.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1526.56 and Fwd P/E is 129.58. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.88% and -20.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeoGenomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $112.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weiss Lawrence Martin, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Weiss Lawrence Martin sold 20,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $51.06 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that JONES STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $51.67 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the NEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, BALLIET JENNIFER (VP and Chief Culture Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $49.99 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 24,980 shares of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO).

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 60.42% up over the past 12 months. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is 122.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.89.