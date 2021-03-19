Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)

1,051 institutions hold shares in International Paper Company (IP), with 923.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 85.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 393.30M, and float is at 391.97M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.19 million shares valued at $2.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the IP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 40.04 million shares valued at $1.99 billion to account for 10.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36.8 million shares representing 9.36% and valued at over $1.83 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 24.67 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.38 and a high of $56.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.05% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.8% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.92, the stock is 3.26% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 23.17% off its SMA200. IP registered 74.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.41.

The stock witnessed a 11.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.70%, and is 0.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $21.15B and $20.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.27 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.40% and -5.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

International Paper Company (IP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Paper Company (IP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $5.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nicholls Timothy S, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Nicholls Timothy S sold 32,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $53.93 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82020.0 shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WANTA GREGORY T (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $54.58 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45507.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Ribieras JeanMichel (Senior Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $47.98 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 61,333 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading 122.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.78% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.