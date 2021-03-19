Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)

616 institutions hold shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), with 14.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.69% while institutional investors hold 102.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.07M, and float is at 154.94M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 93.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.79 million shares valued at $534.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.72% of the KNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.41 million shares valued at $518.87 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.28 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $513.38 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 6.05% of the shares totaling 10.03 million with a market value of $419.25 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is 9.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.78 and a high of $47.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KNX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.89% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.84, the stock is 3.02% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 8.04% off its SMA200. KNX registered 37.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.86%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has around 22900 employees, a market worth around $7.43B and $4.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.04 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.28% and -3.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrington Timothy Sean, the company’s Exec Vice Pres Sales. SEC filings show that Harrington Timothy Sean sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $43.25 per share for a total of $21625.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1977.0 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that MOYES JERRY (Member of 10% group) sold a total of 1,062,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $40.93 per share for $43.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the KNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, GARNREITER MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.25 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 9,318 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX).

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 176.54% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 452.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.75% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.