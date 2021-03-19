Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI)

311 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), with 30.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.28% while institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.77M, and float is at 40.38M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 52.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.45 million shares valued at $357.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the PFSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares valued at $266.6 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $244.52 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $112.33 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is -0.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $66.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.17% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.22, the stock is 3.89% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 19.19% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 273.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.59.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $4.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.09 and Fwd P/E is 5.43. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 396.54% and -6.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.43 with sales reaching $966.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 327.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.90% in year-over-year returns.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 228 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 176 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grogin Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Enterprise Ops Officer. SEC filings show that Grogin Jeffrey sold 1,246 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $66.45 per share for a total of $82797.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24579.0 shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Walker David M (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $65.22 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66878.0 shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, NANJI FARHAD (Director) acquired 70,668 shares at an average price of $65.21 for $4.61 million. The insider now directly holds 508,875 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).