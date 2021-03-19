Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

257 institutions hold shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), with 3.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 78.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.43M, and float is at 187.22M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 77.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.11 million shares valued at $242.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.24% of the PVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 10.66 million shares valued at $122.37 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9.16 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $105.11 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 5.37 million with a market value of $61.7 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is -4.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $14.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PVG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $13.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.6% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.11% lower than the price target low of $10.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is 5.68% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.32% off its SMA200. PVG registered 72.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.71.

The stock witnessed a 2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.93%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 21.84. Distance from 52-week low is 115.60% and -24.95% from its 52-week high.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pretium Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Gold Inc. (NGD) that is trading 206.89% up over the past 12 months. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 64.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.4% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.