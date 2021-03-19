Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)

430 institutions hold shares in The Wendy’s Company (WEN), with 17.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.85% while institutional investors hold 78.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.17M, and float is at 206.52M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 72.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trian Fund Management, LP with over 26.63 million shares valued at $583.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.90% of the WEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.49 million shares valued at $405.27 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.4 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $381.52 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 5.92 million with a market value of $129.67 million.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -6.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.82 and a high of $24.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 2.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is 0.17% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.44% off its SMA200. WEN registered 174.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.85.

The stock witnessed a 0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.71 and Fwd P/E is 25.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.03% and -17.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $442.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wunsch E.J., the company’s Chief Legal Ofcr & Secretary. SEC filings show that Wunsch E.J. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $18.98 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80477.0 shares.

The Wendy’s Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Pringle Abigail E. (Pres Intl & Chf Developmnt Ofc) sold a total of 184,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $21.99 per share for $4.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Penegor Todd Allan (President & CEO) disposed off 130,676 shares at an average price of $22.40 for $2.93 million. The insider now directly holds 544,938 shares of The Wendy’s Company (WEN).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading 61.63% up over the past 12 months. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is 98.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.93% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.