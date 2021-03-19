Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)

583 institutions hold shares in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), with 15.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 92.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.28M, and float is at 175.49M with Short Float at 9.04%. Institutions hold 84.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.3 million shares valued at $982.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.74% of the VNO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 18.08 million shares valued at $675.2 million to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.49 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $615.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.46% of the shares totaling 10.46 million with a market value of $390.47 million.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) is 29.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.64 and a high of $49.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNO stock was last observed hovering at around $48.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.06% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -30.62% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.33, the stock is 8.35% and 19.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 28.45% off its SMA200. VNO registered 55.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.70.

The stock witnessed a 30.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.63%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has around 2899 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $1.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.35. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.86% and -2.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vornado Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $377.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is trading 28.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.46.