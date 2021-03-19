Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.3% Upside

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is 1.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.08 and a high of $217.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $213.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $221.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.3% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.17% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.02, the stock is 3.39% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 19.35% off its SMA200. HON registered 79.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $193.20.

The stock witnessed a 6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 103000 employees, a market worth around $148.23B and $32.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.03 and Fwd P/E is 24.27. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.72% and -0.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.79 with sales reaching $8.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

2,424 institutions hold shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 78.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 702.00M, and float is at 688.31M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 78.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.44 million shares valued at $10.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the HON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.84 million shares valued at $9.11 billion to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 34.58 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $7.35 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 29.09 million with a market value of $6.19 billion.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, the company’s May be a member of 10% group. SEC filings show that HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $4.20 per share for a total of $16800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.9 million shares.

Honeywell International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC (May be a member of 10% group) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $4.20 per share for $63000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.89 million shares of the HON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC (May be a member of 10% group) acquired 17,100 shares at an average price of $4.18 for $71478.0. The insider now directly holds 2,877,116 shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 117.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.57% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.