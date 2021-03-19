II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

433 institutions hold shares in II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.95% while institutional investors hold 104.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.09M, and float is at 100.69M with Short Float at 12.28%. Institutions hold 100.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 12.17 million shares valued at $924.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the IIVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.88 million shares valued at $902.67 million to account for 11.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.8 million shares representing 11.27% and valued at over $896.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.44% of the shares totaling 9.89 million with a market value of $751.44 million.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.27 and a high of $100.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $73.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.96% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.98% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.96% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.43, the stock is -14.01% and -19.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -6.76% at the moment leaves the stock 14.39% off its SMA200. IIVI registered 181.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.63.

The stock witnessed a -24.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is -10.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has around 22969 employees, a market worth around $7.68B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.27% and -31.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

II-VI Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $772.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.10% in year-over-year returns.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTERA VINCENT D JR, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATTERA VINCENT D JR sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $71.86 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

II-VI Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Koeppen Christopher (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $86.81 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23525.0 shares of the IIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, MATTERA VINCENT D JR (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $91.60 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 402,887 shares of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 92.56% up over the past 12 months. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is 81.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.04.