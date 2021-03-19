Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Volatility At 11.25%, Should You Add A Position?

48 institutions hold shares in Immatics N.V. (IMTX), with 22.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.06% while institutional investors hold 57.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.91M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 37.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.51 million shares valued at $27.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.00% of the IMTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.5 million shares valued at $26.98 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. which holds 2.17 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $23.43 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $22.32 million.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is 30.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.66 and a high of $18.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $21.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.05% off the consensus price target high of $25.22 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.65% higher than the price target low of $15.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is 27.32% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 26.92% off its SMA200. IMTX registered 33.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.55.

The stock witnessed a 21.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.26%, and is 28.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.84% and -23.40% from its 52-week high.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immatics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.46 with sales reaching $9.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.60% this year.