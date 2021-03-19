Is Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) a good stock to buy now?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) is -2.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOGZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 1.51% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 21.88% off its SMA200. DOGZ registered 94.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8392.

The stock witnessed a -28.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.57%, and is 5.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $61.17M and $19.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.20. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.84% and -57.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Analyst Forecasts

Dogness (International) Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -694.30% this year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), with institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.91M, and float is at 20.30M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 33688.0 shares valued at $71081.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the DOGZ Shares outstanding.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) that is trading 94.26% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.92% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.