Is Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) a good stock to buy now?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is -15.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 76.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is 1.51% and -10.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -9.28% off its SMA200. HX registered 106.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2684 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1584.

The stock witnessed a -35.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.61%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.76% over the week and 14.26% over the month.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $34.01M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 171.90% and -72.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.90%).

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Analyst Forecasts

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.18M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -42.30% year-over-year.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), with institutional investors hold 2.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.30M, and float is at 16.29M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.41 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.35% of the HX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4987.0 shares valued at $12317.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.