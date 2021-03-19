KB Home (KBH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

428 institutions hold shares in KB Home (KBH), with 10.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.97% while institutional investors hold 100.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.98M, and float is at 81.73M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 89.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.15 million shares valued at $373.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.16% of the KBH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.87 million shares valued at $263.65 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.86 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $163.05 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $132.43 million.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 29.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $47.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.81% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.9% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.9% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.56, the stock is 2.88% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -8.04% at the moment leaves the stock 19.34% off its SMA200. KBH registered 293.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.87.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.31%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 1776 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.58% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.60% in year-over-year returns.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that HOLLINGER WILLIAM R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $44.05 per share for a total of $2.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

KB Home disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Woram Brian J (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 76,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $44.92 per share for $3.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83257.0 shares of the KBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Kaminski Jeff (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,105 shares at an average price of $43.64 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 93,705 shares of KB Home (KBH).

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 463.40% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 187.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.52% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.