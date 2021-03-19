Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

293 institutions hold shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), with 713.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.19M, and float is at 83.38M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 95.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.78 million shares valued at $221.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.54% of the KRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.02 million shares valued at $194.81 million to account for 15.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 5.19 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $77.69 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 4.43 million with a market value of $66.22 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 35.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.87 and a high of $21.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.12% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.25, the stock is 2.40% and 13.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 49.15% off its SMA200. KRG registered 141.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.70.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.56%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $266.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.76% and -5.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $65.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kite John A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Kite John A sold 18,089 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36475.0 shares.