Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Volatility At 5.38%, Should You Add A Position?

317 institutions hold shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 104.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.17M, and float is at 134.11M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 103.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.29 million shares valued at $609.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the LSCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.15 million shares valued at $602.44 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 10.75 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $492.52 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $380.75 million.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is -3.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $51.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSCC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.52% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.67% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.00, the stock is -4.03% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 22.21% off its SMA200. LSCC registered 202.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.19.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.71%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has around 746 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $408.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 130.56 and Fwd P/E is 41.39. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.96% and -14.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $110.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOURGOIN JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOURGOIN JOHN sold 5,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $44.68 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Luther Sherri R (VP Corp, CFO) sold a total of 16,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $41.95 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the LSCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT (President & CEO) disposed off 23,139 shares at an average price of $41.17 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 423,468 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 74.36% up over the past 12 months. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is 99.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.64% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.