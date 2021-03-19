MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) on Track to Reach $63.50 in a Year

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) is 19.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $70.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.09% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.73% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.6% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.70, the stock is -17.09% and -9.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -16.29% at the moment leaves the stock 2.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.52.

The stock witnessed a -18.39% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.95%, and is -23.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.66% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $520.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.77 and Fwd P/E is 117.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.00% and -33.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.80%).

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $190.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), with institutional investors hold 21.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.07M, and float is at 58.53M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 21.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 4.48 million shares valued at $174.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.24% of the MAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.29 million shares valued at $50.31 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $34.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $30.9 million.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.