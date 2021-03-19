Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.20% Change This Year

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -2.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $22.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $21.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.76% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.55% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.31, the stock is -1.51% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 8.10% off its SMA200. MPW registered 52.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.19%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $11.95B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.44 and Fwd P/E is 17.37. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.46% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $345.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

706 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 5.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 83.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 578.22M, and float is at 571.68M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 82.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74.11 million shares valued at $1.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.69 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 10.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 32.16 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $700.69 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 31.55 million with a market value of $687.38 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanna James Kevin, the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Hanna James Kevin sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.32 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69679.0 shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that HAMNER R STEVEN (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $22.49 per share for $5.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.79 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Stewart Michael G (Director) disposed off 6,300 shares at an average price of $19.11 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 213,756 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 58.40% up over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is 224.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.