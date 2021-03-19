My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is 7.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYSZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 7.09% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 23.19% off its SMA200. MYSZ registered 84.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4956 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2285.

The stock witnessed a -14.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.27%, and is 11.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.66% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $12.98M and $0.17M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.06% and -56.61% from its 52-week high.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

My Size Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $257.63M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.00% in year-over-year returns.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in My Size Inc. (MYSZ), with 454.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.28% while institutional investors hold 6.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.60M, and float is at 6.95M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 5.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.85% of the MYSZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 63683.0 shares valued at $89793.0 to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 17167.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $24205.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 16290.0 with a market value of $22968.0.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.