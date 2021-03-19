NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Track to Reach $78.00 in a Year

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is -1.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.85 and a high of $86.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $68.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.7% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.01, the stock is -4.38% and -7.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 32.16% off its SMA200. NSTG registered 312.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.77.

The stock witnessed a -16.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.29%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $117.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 376.61% and -23.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $30.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG), with 303.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 97.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.58M, and float is at 44.30M with Short Float at 9.77%. Institutions hold 97.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.68 million shares valued at $446.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the NSTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.45 million shares valued at $297.67 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.92 million shares representing 8.79% and valued at over $261.99 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 8.66% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $258.23 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERSHBERG ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERSHBERG ROBERT sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $66.94 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1890.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BROWN J. CHAD (SVP, Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 9,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $64.66 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77.0 shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, WAITE CHARLES P JR (Director) disposed off 10,168 shares at an average price of $62.50 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,890 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.12% up over the past 12 months. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 1250.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.7.