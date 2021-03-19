New Big Money Means TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,019 institutions hold shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL), with 645.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 95.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 331.00M, and float is at 330.23M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 94.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.1 million shares valued at $3.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.41% of the TEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 23.31 million shares valued at $2.82 billion to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.19 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $2.2 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 18.19 million with a market value of $2.2 billion.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is 8.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.62 and a high of $135.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $133.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.09% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -31.88% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.88, the stock is 0.81% and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 24.14% off its SMA200. TEL registered 148.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.85%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $43.79B and $12.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 454.76 and Fwd P/E is 20.24. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.25% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $3.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERKT STEVEN T, the company’s President, Transportation Sol.. SEC filings show that MERKT STEVEN T sold 142,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $130.53 per share for a total of $18.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40055.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Ott Robert J (Sr VP & Corporate Controller) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $131.50 per share for $4.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20707.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, CURTIN TERRENCE R (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) disposed off 70,250 shares at an average price of $127.75 for $8.97 million. The insider now directly holds 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 92.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.25% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.