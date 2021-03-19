News Corporation (NWS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

302 institutions hold shares in News Corporation (NWS), with 232.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.44% while institutional investors hold 54.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 588.30M, and float is at 508.91M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 32.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Independent Franchise Partners, LLP with over 12.48 million shares valued at $221.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.25% of the NWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SOF Ltd with 9.78 million shares valued at $173.82 million to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.54 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $116.29 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $80.99 million.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is 41.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.88 and a high of $25.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -152.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -152.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.20, the stock is 6.81% and 18.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 54.71% off its SMA200. NWS registered 175.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a 10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.81%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $14.83B and $8.72B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.00% and -0.90% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT bought 384,096 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $26.14 per share for a total of $10.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 115,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $25.75 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the NWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Executive Chairman) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $24.09 for $12.04 million. The insider now directly holds 500,000 shares of News Corporation (NWS).

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The New York Times Company (NYT) that is trading 70.84% up over the past 12 months. Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) is 126.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.81% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.