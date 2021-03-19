NiSource Inc. (NI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.82% Upside

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is 2.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $27.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.79% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.57, the stock is 5.66% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.38 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 2.13% off its SMA200. NI registered -0.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.76.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7301 employees, a market worth around $9.09B and $4.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.67. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.40% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.60% in year-over-year returns.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

682 institutions hold shares in NiSource Inc. (NI), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 97.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 386.70M, and float is at 381.71M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 97.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 60.25 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.38% of the NI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.49 million shares valued at $997.75 million to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 41.88 million shares representing 10.69% and valued at over $960.71 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 18.91 million with a market value of $433.85 million.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hooper Michael, the company’s SVP and President, NIPSCO. SEC filings show that Hooper Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $22.23 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9034.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Vegas Pablo (EVP, COO & President Utilities) sold a total of 5,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $21.84 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the NI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Anderson Shawn (SVP & Chief Strategy & Risk) disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $24.57 for $13514.0. The insider now directly holds 20,553 shares of NiSource Inc. (NI).

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 16.46% up over the past 12 months. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is 10.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.7% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.