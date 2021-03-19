Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) makes 1.52% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) is 19.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $14.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUVB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.01, the stock is 20.93% and 27.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 30.88% off its SMA200. NUVB registered a loss of 24.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a 38.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.76%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.67% and -1.27% from its 52-week high.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05..

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.