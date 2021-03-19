Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Insmed Incorporated (INSM)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) shares are 59.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.41% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.92% down YTD and 67.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -29.01% over the month.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,341,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Polar Asset Management Partner, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $0.49 million at $9.88 per share on May 13. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,266,608 SSPK shares valued at $18.03 million on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $14.23 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) showed bullish movement during previous trade, has ended its day with a gain ‎of 7.69% to $2.80, after opening at $2.11. During the previous ‎session, the company’s minimum price was $2.11, while it touched its highest price for the day at ‎‎$2.80. Its earnings per share was $0.2.‎ With the recent closing price, the SGTM market cap reached $250,581,534.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had ‎been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract ‎arrived soon after the Company awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.‎

‎”We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to ‎our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and ‎Director Tony Raynor.‎

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM), on the other hand, is trading around $36.43 with a market cap of $3.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.36 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Insmed Incorporated (INSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INSM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $125.95 million. This represented -204.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $41.41 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.56 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $796.15 million from $840.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$219.35 million, significantly higher than the -$250.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$225.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Insmed Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 695,446 shares. Insider sales totaled 589,491 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06M shares after the latest sales, with 13.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 100.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Insmed Incorporated having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.09 million shares worth more than $402.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 9.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.33 million and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.