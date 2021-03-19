Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WOOF Stock Is Going Next

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -23.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $31.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $23.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.32% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is 3.55% and -7.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.59 million and changing -3.84% at the moment leaves the stock -7.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.23.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% In the last 1 month and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 37.80. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.15% and -27.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.91M, and float is at 47.23M with Short Float at 31.65%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund with over 1.02 million shares valued at $26.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.47% of the WOOF Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.44 million shares valued at $11.58 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo Growth Fd which holds 0.35 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $9.17 million, while ProShares Tr-Pet Care ETF holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $5.44 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zavada John, the company’s Chief Inf. & Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that Zavada John bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $27000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43167.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Hassan Tariq (Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Eskenazi Ilene (CLO & Corporate Secretary) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $72000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,778 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).